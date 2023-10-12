New mom Pankhuri Awasthy enjoys breakfast with daughter Radhya

Pankhuri having breakfast with her daughter

Pankhuri shared an adorable moment that melted everyone's heart. She posted about having breakfast with her baby daughter. It was a magical moment that showcased the beauty of motherhood.

Pankhuri and Gautam first met professionally on the set of the television series Suryaputra Karn. In the show, Pankhuri portrayed the character of Draupadi, while Gautam took on the role of Karn. As they collaborated on set, their professional rapport evolved into a personal friendship. Over time, this friendship led to a romantic relationship between the two. Recognizing the strength of their connection, they decided to formalize their relationship. In 2018, they got married in a ceremony that was both elegant and meaningful.

The Arrival of Twins

Pankhuri Awasthy and her husband Gautam Rode welcomed their twins, a baby girl and a baby boy, on July 25th

The couple took to social media to share this good news, and their hearts with happiness. They even coined the term "Twice Blessed" to describe their newfound joy.

Before becoming a mother, Pankhuri had already built a solid career in the entertainment industry. She was part of several television shows that were well-received by audiences. Notably, she acted in 'Suryaputra Karn,' where she played the role of Draupadi.

She also appeared in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,' a series known for its family-oriented themes, as well as in 'Maddam Sir'

a show that combines elements of drama and comedy.

In addition to her television work, Pankhuri made her entry into Bollywood with the film 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.' This film allowed her to explore new avenues in her acting career. Overall, her diverse roles across different platforms had already established her as a versatile actor in the industry before she transitioned into her new role as a mother.

Pankhuri had been quite open about her pregnancy journey. She even shared a story about a scary moment she had during her first trimester where she addressed that she experienced abdominal pain and bleeding, which frightened her. But after a visit to the doctor, she found out that she was expecting twins.’’

