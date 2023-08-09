New mom Pankhuri Awasthy fan girls over husband Gautam Rode in 12 year old VIDEO clip

Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy are one of the most adored couples in the television industry. The two recently welcomed twin babies, and are over the moon with excitement. They are active on social media and treat their fans with videos and photos of how they are making the most of this phase. Now, amidst staying on their toes fulfilling their parental duties, Pankhuri shared a video on social media that features her husband Gautam from an old music video, where one can barely recognize him.

Pankhuri Awasthy shares old video of Gautam Rode

Yesterday, the Maddam Sir actress took to social media to upload a video on her Instagram story where her husband Gautam Rode looks unrecognizable. The video, originally shared by Shambhavna Seth's fan page has been reshared by Pankhuri. She tagged Gautam and Sambhavna in the post and added heart-in-eye emojis. Both of the actors look very young in the video. The actor is in red pants and white shit, while the actress in a red skirt and white shirt is seen romancing in the office on the remix of the song Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyaar Ke Charche. They dance and sing with their team and later are also seen in colorful outfits. Later, their boss returns to the office and gets shocked seeing one employee and the guard dancing, while others escape to their desks. The video by T-Series came out 12 years ago.

Watch the post shared by Pankhuri here:

For the unversed, Sambhavna Seth is a television actor, dancer, and model who has appeared in many TV shows, reality shows, and films. The actress maintains an active social media presence and also uploads daily vlogs. The music video of her and Gautam's is available on YouTube.

About Gautam Rode's career

The good-looking actor made his television debut with the show Jahan Pyaar Mile. However, it was his stint in Baa Bahu Aur Baby that got him recognition for his talent. Notable TV shows to his credit include Suryaputra Karn, Tere Meri Love Stories, and Parichay, among others.

On the personal front, Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode tied the knot in 2018 and announced their pregnancy in 2023.

