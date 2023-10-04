New mom Pankhuri Awasthy shares adorable before and after glimpses of baby boy Raditya; Watch

Just like every new mother, popular actress Pankhuri Awasthy has also been sharing adorable glimpses of her twin babies with her digital family on social media. From sharing news of her pregnancy to keeping fans updated about her postpartum journey, the actress kept fans posted with every update about her personal life. Being a new mom to her daughter and son, Radhya and Raditya, Pankhuri Awasthy has been spending quality time with her little babies and making the most of it. She has been also sharing glimpses of her newborns with fans on Instagram.

Pankhuri Awasthy's new video:

Just a few hours ago, Pankhuri treated fans as she shared a glimpse of her baby boy Raditya's habit on her social media handle. In this video, the actress shared a glimpse of when she was pregnant with her twins and how they kicked her belly. Pankhuri then showed how her little son has carried this habit and often kicks while he is playing. Sharing this adorable glimpse of her son, Pankhuri wrote, "and don’t underestimate the strength these little feet possess.. feat. Raditya Also courtesy the sit up sets that daddy makes you do! @rodegautam." Gautam Rode also reacted to this video and dropped 'heart and laughing emoticons.'

Watch Pankhuri Awasthy's new video here-

A look at Pankhuri Awasthy's journey from pregnancy to motherhood:

It was in April 2023 when Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode pleasantly surprised their followers by announcing their pregnancy through an animated video. Later, at their baby shower, they delightedly disclosed that they would be blessed with twin babies. It was on July 26 when the duo announced the news to the fans that they had welcomed a baby girl and boy into their lives on July 25. On September 7, Pankhuri and Gautam offered a glimpse to the fans into their twins' naming ceremony. The couple proudly named their daughter Radhya and their son was named Raditya.

Speaking about Pankhuri Awasthy's professional life, the actress has been a part of several shows like Suryaputra Karn, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Maddam Sir, Gud Se Meetha Ishq and many others.

