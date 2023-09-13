New mom Pankhuri Awasthy shares struggles resuming work; battling mom guilt

Pankhuri Awasthy, a highly acclaimed actress in the television industry, joyfully welcomed twins in July alongside her husband, Gautam Rode. The couple is exuberantly relishing this newfound phase of parenthood. However, as with any new journey, the experience has its challenges, particularly for new mothers. Pankhuri recently candidly shared her experience with new mom guilt, a sentiment often felt by mothers as they navigate the early stages of motherhood.

Even the briefest of separations from her babies evoke feelings of guilt, a common sentiment among new mothers who are deeply devoted to their children. Pankhuri Awasthy has recently resumed her professional work after embracing motherhood, and she is also battling the same mom guilt.

According to the Etimes report, Pankhuri candidly discussed how she has begun taking on modest projects, such as advertisements and small home shoots, as she eases back into her career while navigating the demands of motherhood. She said, “This was the first time that I stepped out after becoming a mother, for proper shooting for an ad that spanned over three to four days at different locations in Mumbai only. I am not taking up shows right now, although two of them were offered to me, as that was something that I thought I couldn't manage. I don't want to be away from my kids for very long as of now. Maybe, I will resume shooting properly, especially for smaller formats, once my kids are three months old.”

Talking about the little ones and mom guilt, Pankhuri shares, “It is not easy at all. I am so new to being a mom. It can not be a good feeling and I was feeling so guilty in leaving them at home. Even when I am at home and they are sleeping in another room, I miss them and want to wake them up and be with them. It is like they overwhelm you but at the same time, you do not want to stay away from them too.”

She further added, “Having said that, it is also about regaining my own identity as suddenly I had transformed into a new person who is a mother. For 32 years, I have known myself and this person has different passions and interests, and once you deliver babies, for a short while things do change. Even though the kids are your world, you wonder what happened to that old person - the Pankhuri I used to know.”

Discussing post-partum experiences and her husband's unwavering support, Pankhuri shared, “The first two weeks post-delivery were not that great for me. I used to have these random spurts of getting emotional at the smallest of things. At that time I didn't know why it was happening. Gautam really stepped up at that time and was there for me and for the kids too.”

Pankhuri Awasthy’s personal life

Pankhuri’s path crossed with her husband, Gautam Rode, during their work on the TV show Suryaputra Karn. Their on-screen collaboration eventually blossomed into a real-life romance, leading to their beautiful wedding in Rajasthan in 2018. On July 25, the couple welcomed their twins into the world: a boy and a girl.

For the unversed, Pankhuri Awasthy has gained recognition for her roles in popular television shows such as Razia Sultan and Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka. She also played a role in the blockbuster drama Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

