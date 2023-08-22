New mom Pankhuri Awasthy stuns everyone with her 27 days postpartum transformation; See PIC

Pankhuri Awashty and Gautam Rode are currently on cloud 9 with the arrival of their twins. The two became parents for the first time and are making the most of this new phase. A few days back, the new dad shared in an interview how every plan they make now revolves around their little ones. Although they have not revealed the faces of the little ones to the world yet, they shared photos of them holding their munchkins. Netizens are closely following this journey of new parents on social media.

Pankhuri Awasthy shares her 27 days postpartum transformation pic

Yesterday, Pankhuri Awasthy took to social media to upload a photo that caught everyone’s attention. The actress uploaded a mirror selfie where she is seen donning a black hoodie and a short denim skirt. Keeping her hair open, she completed her outfit with white sneakers and posed. The actress captioned the post, “27 Days postpartum!”

Take a look at Pankhuri Awashty's photo here:

Well, it goes without saying the Maddam Sir actress looks stunning in the photo and nobody would believe she gave birth to twins last month only. The new mom’s postpartum transformation is really commendable and deserves attention. We are sure now fans are curious to know her workout routine and diet chart.

Pankhuri Awasthy on this new journey

A few days back, in an interview, the actress shared how she is managing through his new phase. She said, “I’m just getting a hang of it. Having two kids to look after is a challenge. You can’t expect them to wake up or feel hungry at the same time. I’m definitely having a hard time understanding what to do about it. I am glad I have my family and my husband with me."

About Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode

On the personal front, Pankhuri married her Suryaputra Karn co-actor Gautam in 2018 in a fairytale wedding in Rajasthan. They met each other for the first time on the sets of the show. Since then, the lovebirds have come a long way. In April this year, they surprised their followers by announcing their pregnancy through an animated video. Throughout her pregnancy journey, Pankhuri openly shared every experience and kept her fans updated on her health status. She finally gave birth to twins, a baby girl, and a baby boy on July 25. Fans, well-wishers, and their industry friends showered them with love and good wishes.

