Rubina Dilaik is one of those talented actresses In the showbiz industry who is known for her acting chops and gorgeous fashion sense. Apart from donning elegant ensembles while redefining fashion goals, Rubina is recognized for the confidence that she carries in every outfit she wears. She recently embraced motherhood bliss as she welcomed twins with her husband, Abhinav Shukla.

Speaking of her style statements, from stunning dresses to gorgeous ethnic looks, Dilaik knows how to set fashion trends. Most recently, she has left the internet ablaze with her new look that she shared on social media. The snaps are just oh-so-wonderful!

Rubina Dilaik looks stunning in blue ruffle dress

Rubina Dilaik's fashion choices often fascinate us, and many a time, she just proves to be a head-turner. In her latest social media post, the actress looks breathtakingly gorgeous in a powder blue ruffle dress. The dramatic layers of ruffles left us in awe of her beauty.

Looking no less than a modern-day princess, Rubina's outfit features a veil intricated with flower designs. With her latest choice of outfit, the new mama has left us gasping and gushing. She once again proves to be a fashion icon in the television industry.

The strapless neckline adds a more dramatic factor to her look. What also did not go unnoticed was the luxe and dreamy touch of the outfit, being provided with the veil. The wavy hair look and the glossy makeup are so on-point.

Have a look at the post here:

To keep the focus on the dress, the Bigg Boss 14 winner did not wear any accessories. To truly capture the essence of the outfit, thoughtful accessorizing is key. But the Choti Bahu actress has come up with a different definition of styling outfits.

Rubina Dilaik becomes a mom

On July 21, 2018, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla got married to each other in a grand affair. She announced the birth of her twin girls, Jeeva and Edhaa, with husband-actor Abhinav Shukla, 41, on social media. The actress shared, "We were blessed with the daughters on November 27. They are two cute little non-identical twins."

