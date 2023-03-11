New mom Shilpa Saklani returns to television after four years with Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal

Shilpa Saklani is a popular face in the entertainment industry who rose to fame with her roles as Ganga Sahil Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Vidhi in Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin. She has been away from television for a long time and was last seen as Vrinda Kuldeep Shekhawat in Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara, which ended in 2019. The actress is married to TV actor Apurva Agnihotri for more than a decade and the couple welcomed a baby girl in December last year. Recently, it has been confirmed that Shilpa is returning to television after four years with a role in the newly released supernatural drama Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.

Shilpa Saklani to enter Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal

The supernatural show has been creating a buzz since its announcement and the show went on air last month to a positive response from the audience. Produced by Yash A Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik, the show features Karan Kundrra and Gashmeer Mahajani in the lead roles as two werewolves. Reem Shaikh is the female lead essaying the role of Isha. Much has not been known about Shilpa Sanklani’s role in this show. Confirming the same, the actress told the Times of India, “Although I’m starting the shoot tomorrow, I won’t be able to share much about my character because I do not have enough details yet.”

About Shilpa Saklani

The actress got her big break with Ekta Kapoor’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and essayed the role of Ganga Sahil Virani till the end of the show. She then went on to play the lead in Zee TV’s Lavanya. Over the years, Shilpa has been seen in several reality shows including Nach Baliye 1, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Mr. & Ms. TV, and Bigg Boss 7, among others.

On the personal front, Shilpa is married to actor Apurva Agnihotri and the couple is one of the most loved pairs in the industry. Apurva made his Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan’s film Pardes, for which he got the Best Supporting Actor at Zee Cine Awards. He appeared in popular TV shows Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Ajeeb Dastaan Hai Yeh, and Saubhagyalaxmi. The couple embraced parenthood with their baby girl Ishaani after eighteen years of marriage and is loving every bit of it.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, 10th March 2023 Written Update: Show resumes post 3 year leap