New Mom to twins Pankhuri Awasthy looks adorable as she grooves to What Jhumka, Watch

Pankhuri Awasthy is one of the most popular actresses in the Indian Television industry. She and her husband actor Gautam Rhode are currently enjoying one of the best phases in their lives with the birth of their adorable twin babies. Recently the power couple took to social media to share a glimpse of their little ones. Now Pankuri has shared another post on social media where the new mom is seen grooving to the song What Jhumka from the movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Pankhuri Awasthy grooving to RARKPK song What Jhumka goes viral

Pankhuri Awasthy is on cloud nine with the birth of her twin babies. The beautiful actress likes to keep their fans engaged by posting updates on her life on her social media. Awasthy managed to set social media on her fire with her new adorable video, grooving to a popular Bollywood song What Jhumka. In the video, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame is dressed in an elegant pink out grooving to the catchy tunes of What Jhumka. There is a charm and grace in her personality i.e truly making her a fit and happy new mother.

Take a look at the video here

Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rhode embraced parenthood on July 25

Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rhode announced their pregnancy in the cutest way on their social media accounts during the 5th wedding anniversary in April 2023. Fans and well-wishers of the popular couple were excited and sent their love and blessings, for the new beginnings. On July 25, the couple finally had the big moment in their lives which got even more special as Awasthy gave birth to twin babies. The couple shared this wonderful news on Instagram with an adorable post and captioned it as, “As we embrace this new chapter as a family of four, we are filled with heartfelt gratitude for the love and blessings showered upon us.” Recently Gautam also posted a picture from the hospital with the two babies by his side calling them his two precious hearts.

Work-wise, Pankuri is known for her shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Razia Sultan. She also featured in the film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. She was last seen in the show Gud Se Meetha Ishq.

