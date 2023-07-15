New parents Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim announce their baby boy's name

Popular celeb couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are on cloud nine since they embraced parenthood on June 21. The couple has been treating their fans with every update about their beautiful journey. From sharing their pregnancy news to giving a glimpse of their parenthood, Dipika and Shoaib have kept their fans informed regarding their personal life. Despite their hectic schedules, the couple is dedicated to sharing their experiences through vlogs, keeping their fans updated on their day-to-day activities.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's new vlog:

In Shoaib Ibrahim's new vlog, the adorable duo finally announced their baby boy's name to their fans and followers. It was seen that the couple's family were holding alphabets as they revealed the name of their munchkin. Dipika and Shoaib have named their baby boy 'Ruhaan'. Shoaib informed that Ruhaan's name was suggested by Dipika and they often addressed him Ruhaan even before they had officially announced the name of their little one.

About Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's personal life:

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim fell in love with each other during their stint in the show Sasural Simar Ka. The lovebirds then tied the knot on February 22, 2018, in Bhopal. On January 22, 2023, the Sasural Simar Ka fame couple announced the news of their pregnancy by sharing pictures on their social media handle wherein they were seen wearing mom-to-be and dad-to-be white caps. Since the joyful announcement of their pregnancy, the couple has made it a point to generously share every precious moment of their enchanting journey with their fans.

On the professional front, Shoaib is busy with his show Ajooni and is presently seen essaying the role of Rajveer Singh Bagga. On the other hand, Dipika is enjoying her pregnancy and career break, though the actress is pretty active on her YouTube channel.

