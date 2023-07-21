New parents Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim can't take their eyes off newborn; see PIC

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are well-known actors in the entertainment world, and they have a huge number of fans who adore them. Their personal life often makes headlines, and on June 21, they were all over the news as they welcomed their first child, a baby boy. On July 15, they gave their new baby boy the name Ruhaan. Today, July 21, Ruhaan has turned one month old, and to celebrate this special day, Dipika and Shoaib have shared the first picture of their baby boy on social media.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's PIC with their son:

A few hours ago, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim posted the first picture with their newborn son on their social media accounts. Before this, they had shared a short video on their vlog to announce their son's name. In this new snap, the couple is adorably gazing at their little one and are all smiles. Shoaib is holding the baby while Dipika sweetly kisses their son's hand. Although they haven't shown their baby's face yet, this glimpse of their little one has left their fans feeling delighted. Sharing this beautiful picture, Dipika wrote, "RUHAAN (heart emoticon) Thank you for keeping him in your prayers #amonthalready #blessed #alhumdullilah."

Take a look at the post here-

As soon as this photo was uploaded on Instagram, fans took over the comment section of this post and showered immense love and blessings on Ruhaan. Gauahar Khan commented and wrote, "Blessings," Sambhavna Seth commented, "God bless," and so on the comments continued.

For the uninformed, the Sasural Simar Ka fame couple shared the news of Dipika's pregnancy in January of this year, after completing the first three months. They were expecting their child to arrive in late July. However, on June 21, 2023, which was a day after Shoaib's birthday, Dipika suddenly went into labor and had to be rushed to the hospital at midnight. Due to the emergency, she had to undergo a C-section delivery, and their baby boy was born prematurely and had to be kept in the NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit). On July 8, Shoaib happily announced that their little munchkin was out of the NICU and after a few more days, they were able to bring him home.

