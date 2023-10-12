New parents Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya 'had to wake up their baby girl at 12 pm'; Here's why

New parents Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are in the most beautiful phase of their lives and that is parenthood! From setting new expectations of love by proposing on national TV to tying the knot and promising forever, Dishal and Rahul's love story is nothing short of a fairytale. The couple who welcomed their first baby last month are overjoyed as they are embracing this journey. Disha Parmar and Rahul often share glimpses of their little munchkin on social media.

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya pose with their baby:

Today, just a few hours ago, Rahul Vaidya offered a sneak peek of his family time to his social media fans and followers. In this snap, we can see the family celebrating Rahul's mother's birthday. It is seen that Rahul and Disha Parmar are posing along with their parents and their newborn little munchkin. We can see Disha and Rahul are all smiles as they pose with their baby girl. Sharing this photo on his Instagram story, "Happy Birthday Aai & Aaji to chotu (heart emoticon) had to wake her up at 12." Disha also reposted the picture and wished her mother-in-law.

Later, Disha shared a boomerang of Rahul where he is seen playing with a toy. Sharing this, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 actress wrote, "The accessories we like nowadays!"

For the uninformed, it was May 19, when Rahul and Disha treated their fans by announcing their pregnancy on social media. On September 20, 2023, Rahul and Disha welcomed their baby girl and shared this big news with their fans on social media with a heartfelt post. On September 24, the couple shared a heartwarming video on their social media handle giving a glimpse of their baby girl's welcome in their home.

Recently, Disha Parmar shared a story on her Instagram giving a glimpse of her post-pregnancy physique. The actress flaunted her transformation in her gym wear and her glow is too hard to miss. She captioned the story, "17 Days later."

Workwise, Rahul Vaidya recently joined hands with Jiya Shankar for a music video titled Soneya. Speaking of Disha, she was last seen opposite Nakuul Mehta in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3.

