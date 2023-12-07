New parents Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy’s fun time with twins will melt your heart; Watch

Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy welcomed twin babies in July this year. They named their son Raditya, and daughter Radhya. The telly couple is quite active on social media. They keep posting adorable clicks and snippets with their little bundles of joy. Recently, Gautam and Pankhuri dropped two different videos on their Instagram accounts and they are unmissable.

Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy’s social media posts

Taking to his Instagram handle, Gautam Rode shared a funny yet cute clip. In the video, the actor is seen lying on the bed with his baby who is kicking his face. Gautam is embracing his child’s naughty antics. The background voice of the snippet says, “Pitaji, app ache pitaji hain (Father, You’re a good father.” In the caption space, the Saraswatichandra actor penned, “Pyaare Papa”.

Take a look at Gautam Rode’s Instagram post:

On the other hand, Pankhuri Awasthy also took to her Instagram account to post a reel with her little munchkin. She dropped an adorable video montage featuring precious moments with her twins. She is seen playing around, hugging, and kissing Raditya and Radhya in various frames of the snippet. In the background, Pankhuri added the song Zariya, giving an enchanting and peaceful vibe.

Checkout Pankhuri Awasthy’s Instagram post:

About Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy

Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy met on the sets of their TV show Suryaputra Karn. They started off as friends. With time, friendship blossomed into love. Pankhuri and Gautam tied the knot in 2018. They became parents to twin babies- Raditya and Radhya on July 25, 2023. The couple announced the good news on social media and simply penned, “Twice Blessed”.

Professionally, Gautam Rode has several hit shows like Saraswatichandra, Maha Kumbh: Ek Rahasya Ek Kahaani, and Kala Bhairav Rahasya to his credit. He has also starred in Hindi films such as Agyaat, Aksar 2, Nakaab, and Stage of Seige: Temple Attack.

Pankhuri Awasthy too has proved her acting prowess in shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Maddam Sir, Razia Sultan, and Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka? She made her Bollywood debut with Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan.

