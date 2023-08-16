New parents Gautam Rode-Pankhuri Awasthy are excited for twins' name-keeping ceremony; here's when it is

New parents of the industry, Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy welcomed twins- a baby girl and a baby boy in July. Since then, the actors are overjoyed. They are also sharing glimpses of their new journey with their fans on social media. Although they have not revealed the face of the little ones, they have uploaded pictures of them after arriving at their home. Now, the new father has shared exciting details about keeping the names of the babies.

Gautam Rode shares when the name-keeping ceremony will take place

In a recent interview, Gautam talked about the babies and how they changed their lives. He also revealed that they are yet to decide on the names for the babies and the name-keeping ceremony will take place in September. He said, "Everyone calls the babies different names, and the naming ceremony would be in the first week of September”. It seems the new parents are making the most of this new phase. Gautam added, “The kids are doing great. My wife and I have a constant smile whenever we’re holding them. It’s a blessing to be a parent. I can’t really describe in words how it feels. It is just so wonderful. You just go with the flow, enjoy it, feel really happy and content looking at them. I just want to protect them and love them. Seeing them everyday and being with them right now is a blessing.”

Take a look at Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode with their little ones here::

Earlier today, Pankhuri Awasthy shared a selfie with Gautam Rode and another friend. She wrote that she took some mommy time off to enjoy her time. The Maddam Sir actress also dropped a series of photos from Gautam's birthday celebrations with Pankhuri's family.

Pankhuri Awasthy's career

On the professional front, Pankhuri has been a part of several shows such as Suryaputra Karn, Kaun Hai?, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Maddam Sir, and more. However, it was her role as Razia Sultana that put he rin the spotlight for her acting prowess. She was also a part of the Bollywood film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

