New parents Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth get clicked at the hospital as they take baby boy home; Watch

Popular celeb couple Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth are one of the most beloved celebrity duos in the entertainment world. The duo is on cloud nine as they recently welcomed their first child, a baby boy on July 19. On July 20, Vatsal and Ishita took to their social media handle to share this news with their fans and followers. In the snap, Ishita was seen holding the baby and both were all smiles as they posed for the picture. However, the couple didn't reveal the face of the baby. Sharing this photo, Vatsal informed the good news to their fans and wrote, "Us. We have been blessed with a baby boy. Thank you all for the love and wishes." Fans and friends flooded the comment section and showered love on them.

Ishita and Vatsal spotted with their baby:

Today, July 21, Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth were clicked at the hospital with their baby for the first time. The duo were all smiles as they took their munchkin home and looked elated as they posed with their son for the paparazzi. Ishita was seen wearing a lavender kurta set whereas Vatsal sported a green sweatshirt and jeans and a cap.

Watch the video here-

For the uninformed, Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth announced their pregnancy by sharing adorable pictures from their maternity photoshoot. In those pictures, the daddy-to-be was seen planting a sweet kiss on Ishita's baby bump. With a perfect sunset view in the backdrop, their pictures look all things cute. Along with the pictures, the couple wrote, "Baby on Board" followed by a red heart emoji. Ishita and Vatsal recently hosted a grand baby shower in the city on the occasion of Mother's Day, May 14. This celebration was attended by family members and the couple's close friends.

About Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth's personal life:

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth met when they were working together on the TV show, Rishton Ka Saudagar – Baazigar. The two became close friends and soon cupid struck and they fell head over heels in love with each other. Ishita and Vatsal then tied the knot in 2017.

