New Parents Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode are all smiles as they take their twin babies home; Watch

New parents Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode are elated as they became parents for the first time on July 25. It's a double celebration for this couple as they welcomed twin babies. It was July 26 when the duo announced the news to the fans that they have welcomed a baby girl and boy into their lives. Gautam shared in an interview with ETimes that Pankhuri had a C-section delivery, but he reassured everyone that there were no concerns. Today, on July 30, Pankhuri was discharged from the hospital after her delivery.

Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode spotted:

A few hours ago, new parents Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode were spotted taking their twin babies home. In the video, Pankhuri is seen wearing a floral pink co-ord set while Gautam is seen donning a white shirt and jeans and looks handsome. This adorable couple was seen carrying their baby boy and baby girl in their hands and were all smiles as they posed for the paparazzi at the entrance of the hospital when they took their babies home.

Watch Pankhuri and Gautam posing with their babies here-

While talking about the babies, Gautam told Etimes, "Some of our relatives are saying that our son looks like me, while our daughter looks like Pankhuri. Actually, it’s too early to tell. I am just happy and glad that the babies are fine and the mother is doing well. The feeling of becoming a father is slowly sinking in. Yes, I am ready for some sleepless nights now. I am looking forward to this beautiful journey ahead."

In April 2023, Pankhuri and Gautam pleasantly surprised their followers by announcing their pregnancy through an animated video. The video showcased three significant milestones in their lives - their first meeting, marriage, and now the impending arrival of their first child. Later, at their baby shower, they delightedly disclosed that they would be blessed with twin babies. Throughout her pregnancy journey, Pankhuri openly shared every experience and kept her fans updated on her health status.

On the personal front, Pankhuri and Gautam met each other on the sets of Suryaputra Karn tied the knot in 2018 in a fairytale wedding in Rajasthan.

