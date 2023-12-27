New parents Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla drop first PICS with twins; reveal their names

After a long wait, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla confirmed the arrival of their twin babies after a month of welcoming them into their lives. Just like the actress' pregnancy, there has been a lot of speculation surrounding the arrival of her babies too. While many reported that Rubina had already given birth after her pilates trainer congratulated her, they remained silent about it. And on Wednesday, they finally dropped pictures with their babies.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla drop first picture with the twins

Just an hour back, Rubina Dilaik dropped a perfect family picture where the new mom and dad are seen holding their bundle of joys in their arms. Rubina and Abhinav welcomed twin baby girls on November 27. And today, on the occasion of their completion of one month, they announced the exciting news on social media.

Check out Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's picture with the twins here:

The first picture shows the new mom Rubina dressed in a pastel blue suit, and holding her baby in her arms. The little one is wrapped in a cloth. Happy dad Abhinav Shukla, dressed in a white kurta stands next to her holding another little one in his arms.

The new parents held a havan and a puja ceremony on the occasion of the little one's one month. The following pictures show glimpses of the ritual.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's twins' names

Besides dropping the first pictures, the new parents also revealed the names of their babies. They have named the girls Jeeva and Edhaa. Uploading the picture, Rubina wrote in the caption, "Excited and extremely happy to share that our daughters , Jeeva and Edhaa are one month old Today …. Universe blessed us on the auspicious day of Gurpurab ! Send in your wishes For our angels"

Neha Kakkar, Aly Goni, Drashti Dhami, and others shower love

Industry friends and colleagues of the actor couple showered love and good wishes in the comments section. Rajiv Adatia dropped a series of red hearts and wrote, "OMG CONGRATSSSS." Actress Drashti Dhami also congratulated the new parents. Neha Kakkar, Aly Goni, and others also dropped heart emojis.

Check out some of the comments below:

