New parents Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are all smiles as they pose for a PIC together; Fans shower love

Popular celeb couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are on cloud nine since they embraced parenthood for the first time and welcomed their son Ruhaan. The couple has been treating their fans with every update about their beautiful journey. From sharing their pregnancy news to giving a glimpse of their parenthood, Dipika and Shoaib have kept their fans informed regarding their personal life. Despite their hectic schedules, the couple is dedicated to sharing their experiences through vlogs and social media keeping their fans updated on their day-to-day activities.

Shoaib-Dipika's new mushy PIC:

Today, Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar surprised fans by sharing their live-dripped picture after a long time. on their social media handle. In this snap, Shoaib is seen hugging Dipika and both are all smiles as the look at the camera and strike a post. Sharing this mushy snap with his ladylove, Shoaib captioned it with heart emoticons. As soon as he shared this snap, fans were quick enough to shower love on the couple. A few social media users penned amazing comments for the celeb duo and showered their good wishes.

Take a look at their picture here-

About Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's married life:

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim fell in love with each other during their stint in the show Sasural Simar Ka. The lovebirds then tied the knot on February 22, 2018, in Bhopal. On January 22, 2023, the Sasural Simar Ka fame couple announced the news of their pregnancy by sharing pictures on their social media handle wherein they were seen wearing mom-to-be and dad-to-be white caps. Finally, on June 21, Dipika and Shoaib became parents to a baby boy and later named him Ruhaan. For the uninformed, Dipika had an emergency C-section delivery and their baby boy was in NICU for a few weeks.

A sneak peek of their professional life:

On the professional front, Shoaib was last seen in the hit daily soap Ajooni where he played the role of Rajveer Singh Bagga. He starred opposite Ayushi Khurana and their fresh on-screen pairing for loved by the viewers. Ajooni premiered on July 26, 2022, and went off the air on 23 August 2023.

On the other hand, Dipika is enjoying her motherhood phase and is busy spending time with her little one. Also, the actress is pretty active on her YouTube channel.

