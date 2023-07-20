New parents Vatsal Sheth, Ishita Dutta share first glimpse of newborn from hospital

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth are one of the most beloved celebrity couples in the entertainment world. The pair has been on cloud nine ever since they announced their pregnancy. They have been actively updating their fans about their journey. On July 19, the two became parents for the first time as they welcomed a baby boy into their lives. Fans of the couple are excited beyond words and now they have another reason to rejoice. Vatsal Sheth shared the first glimpse of their baby boy.

Vatsal Sheth gives a glimpse of their newborn

A few minutes ago, Vatsal Sheth uploaded a picture where Ishita is seen lying on the hospital bed holding the newborn wrapped in a blanket like a cocoon in her arms. An excited father, Vatsal embraced the new mom as they posed for the photo. The photo shows Ishita in hospital gown. The face of their baby has been hidden with a heart emoji. Uploading the photo, Vatsal wrote in the caption, "Us. We have been blessed with a baby boy. Thank you all for the love and wishes." The new parents are seen radiating unparalleled glow and joy.

Take a look at Vatsal's post here:

Kushal Tandon, Mahekk Chahal and other celebs react

Fans of the couple are all hearts as they reacted to the photo. One user wrote, "Omg congratulations to the cutest coupleee! So so so happy for you guys. Loveeee you", another commented, "Lots of love to your family."

Given that both Ishita and Vatsal are popular faces in the acting industry, they have lots of friends in the industry. They showered their love in the comment section for the new parents. Kushal Tandon wrote, "Mubarak mere bhai". Mahekk Chahal commented, "Wow congratulations to you both with a beautiful baby boy . God bless" Lataa Saberwal, Dhami Drashti, Priya Bapat, Himansh Kohli, and other actors congratulated the couple.

