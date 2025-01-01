New Year 2025: Shweta Tiwari, Shehnaaz Gill, Kushal Tandon and others extend heartfelt wishes to fans as they embrace fresh beginnings
Here's how the television celebrities wished their fans and followers as they stepped into 2025 with love, hope and excitement. Take a look.
The world is celebrating new beginnings and cherishing new bonds as they welcome 2025! With lots of hope and love, the television celebrities extended heartfelt wishes to their fans and admirers. TV stars like Shehnaaz Gill, Shweta Tiwari, Archana Puran Singh, and others took to social media to share sweet notes and welcome the New Year.
Taking to her official X (formerly known as Twitter), Shehnaaz Gill expressed much excitement in celebration of new beginnings and the countless possibilities that lie ahead. The Bigg Boss 13 fame hoped to dedicate the New Year to hard work and embrace each moment.
Her note read, "Cheers to new beginnings and endless possibilities! Here’s to making 2025 our best year yet. Let’s dream big, work hard, and embrace every moment. Welcome, 2025."
Rajeev Sen and his ex-wife Charu Asopa sent New Year wishes to their followers from Dubai. They shared a collaborative post consisting of a series of adorable selfies. In the caption, Rajeev stated, "Happy New Year india 🇮🇳 from Dubai cheers to a beautiful & Rocking 2025 stay healthy, wealthy & Happy."
Ram Kapoor shared a mirror picture, flaunting his fit physique, and once again, he stunned fans with his drastic physical transformation. The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor wrote, "Happy new year guys .. hope you guys have a banging 2025."
Archana Puran Singh shared a fun and love-filled video with her actor-husband Parmeet Sethi. In the clip, the couple can be seen witnessing the last sunset of 2024 together and recall how they used to be excited about the New Year celebrations. But now, Parmeet and Archana prefer to stay at home and have a slow but meaningful start.
The seasonal actress wished fans with a note that read, "HAPPY 2025 from us! Love and New Year wishes for you and your loved ones!"
Take a look at some of the wishes here:
