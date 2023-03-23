Newlywed Dalljiet Kaur enjoys honeymoon in Singapore, dances and kisses husband Nikhil Patel

Popular TV actress Dalljiet Kaur recently tied the knot with UK-based businessman Nikhil Patel on March 18. Fans of the actress are excited to see her stepping into this new chapter of life. Dalljiet has been equally excited and shared glimpses of her pre-wedding festivities and the big day on her social media. At present, the actress is enjoying her honeymoon. After completing the first leg of the trip in Thailand, Dalljiet and husband Nikhil Patel are currently in Singapore. The couple is sharing lovely pictures from the honeymoon and fans are enjoying every bit of it.

While Dalljiet’s recent snaps from her honeymoon show how much fun the actress is having, the latest post caught our attention. In a video, the actress can be seen twirling in front of their hotel. Looking lovely in a white one-shoulder dress, Dalljiet is seen holding Nikhil’s hand as she twirls and then kisses him. As background music, the actress chose Jasleen Aulakh’s Mahi Dé Tappé. The romantic video has all our hearts.

Watch Dalljiet’s video here:

Reacting to the video, the fans of the actress wrote that Dalljiet looks like a doll. One user also wrote, “It takes lots of guts to restart your life , after suffering so much ups and downs being in a broken relationship, you are so strong to again trusted the love. wish you all the blessings and beautiful life.” Another fan wrote, “Charming and unique newlyweds!” Actor Sham Mashalkar commented, “so sweet, god bless the couple!”

About Dalljiet and Nikhil

Nikhil Patel was born and raised in London, where he works now. The businessman has two daughters, thirteen-year-old Aariyana and eight-year-old Aanika from his previous marriage. Currently, he is located in Nairobi for work where Dalljiet will relocate soon with son Jaydon. Dalljiet is a popular face in the entertainment industry and has been part of many hit TV shows and reality shows over the years. The actress met Shalin Bhanot while working together in the drama Kulvaddhu and married him in 2009. She divorced Shalin in 2015.

