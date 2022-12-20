Newlywed Devoleena Bhattacharjee DROPS a lovely dance video from her Haldi ceremony; Watch

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is one of the popular actresses and enjoys a massive fan following on social media as well. Recently, she broke the internet as she announced her wedding to Shanawaz Sheikh on December 14. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family members. As soon as the actress shared the wedding pictures on social media, it got viral in no time and fans could not stop reacting to it. Now, she has shared a cutesy video from her pre-wedding festivity and we are just in awe.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Devoleena shared a lovely dance video with hubby Shanawaz which they did during their Haldi ceremony. In the video, the couple can be seen doing a cutesy dance and they looked so happy. They wore coordinated yellow outfits and Devoleena looked gorgeous as she opted for floral jewelry. Her caption read as, ‘Bas Isqh nahi Mohabbat hai mujhe…’ Well, we wish the couple nothing but endless happiness and togetherness.

Devoleena’s wedding

On her wedding day, Devoleena looked gorgeous in her red saree as she dropped a series of pictures from the same. The low-key wedding celebration was attended by Devoleena’s co-actors and friends, Vishal Singh and Bhavini Purohit, along with some close family members.

About Devoleena

Devoleena became a household name after essaying the lead role of Gopi in the hit show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. She was a part of this show for a long time, and her acting skills were appreciated by the viewers. The actress has always stayed connected to her fans through social media as keeps them updated about her whereabouts. Devoleena was last seen in a short film titled, 'First Second Chance'.