Newlywed Devoleena Bhattacharjee gets emotional as she hugs her husband Shanwaz Shaikh; WATCH

Devoleena Bhattacharjee recently surprised her fans when she shared the news of her marriage on social media. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress got married to the love of her life Shanwaz Shaikh on Tuesday and shared her happiness with her fans by dropping pictures on social media. Devoleena shared beautiful pictures of herself clad in a lovely red saree as she posed with her groom. Various videos from the wedding are being shared on social media and we can't get enough of the adorable bride. Devoleena Bhattacharjee with her husband Shanwaz

In the latest video shared on social media, Devoleena Bhattacharjee is seen in a bright red saree with 'sindoor' (vermilion) on her forehead. She is seen hugging her groom in the post and getting teary-eyed. The actress' tears of joy couldn't stop rolling down her cheeks after marrying the love of her life. Devoleena has never been vocal about her personal life and had an intimate marriage ceremony, surrounded by her loved ones and close friends like Vishal Singh and Bhavini Purohit. See the video here-

Devoleena Bhattacharjee marriage functions In another video, the Bigg Boss 15 fame, is seen getting henna applied on her hands for her special day. Devoleena is seated alongside her mother, who got emotional to see her daughter prep for her big day. The 37-year-old looked gorgeous as she wore a maroon lehenga and her mehendi design added oomph to her overall look. The actress beamed with joy as she spent some precious moments with her mother. See the video here-

About Devoleena Bhattacharjee Devoleena Bhattacharjee became a household name after appearing in the daily soap, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya as Gopi bahu. After the show, she participated in the Salman Khan-hosted reality show, Bigg Boss 13, where she impressed the audience with her real personality. She also entered Bigg Boss 15, along with Rashami Desai to spruce up the content for the season. She has also worked in the short film named, First Second Chance.

