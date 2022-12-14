Newlyweds Devoleena Bhattacharjee-Shanwaz Shaikh receive heartfelt wishes from Mahhi Vij, Helly Shah and more

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee has finally got hitched to her longtime beau gym trainer Shanwaz Shaikh aka Shonu. Her pre and post-wedding pictures took the internet by storm and fans were surprised to see her sudden yet intimate marriage. The actress earlier dropped her Haldi ceremony pictures with her close friends and family. Later her pictures dressed as a bride went viral. However, fans were eagerly waiting to see a glimpse of Devoleena's mystery man.

A few hours ago Devoleena Bhattacharjee took to her Instagram handle and dropped beautiful wedding pictures with her husband Shanwaz Shaikh . In these photos, Devoleena looked gorgeous in a red saree as she posed along with her life partner. Sharing these photos, the actress captioned, "And yes proudly i can say i am taken & yes shonu “ CHIRAAG LEKAR BHI DHOONDTI TOH TUJH JAISA NAHI MILTA. You are the answer of my pain & prayers. I LOVE YOU SHONU Lots of love to you all. Keep us in your prayers & bless us. THE MYSTERIOUS MAN urff The Famous #SHONU AND TUM SAB K JIJA."

Take a look at Devoleena Bhattacharjee PICS with husband Shanwaz Shaikh-

As soon as these pictures were up on the internet, the newlywed started receiving congratulatory messages from their friends and fans. Actor Gautam Rode took to the comment section and wrote, "Congratulations", Divya Agarwal wrote, "Congratulations baby", Helly Shah also commented, "Wowww Congratulationssss Devoo Blessings and wishes for you both". Celebs like Mahhi Vij, Jay Bhanushali, Anita Hassanandani, and Sayantani Ghosh also penned heartfelt wishes for the lovely couple.

Speaking about Devoleena and Shanwaz's wedding, the couple went for a registrar marriage on December 14 and had a low-key wedding ceremony in Lonavala. The intimate celebration was attended by Devoleena’s Saath Nibhaana Saathiya co-actors and friends, Vishal Singh and Bhavini Purohit, along with some close family members.

On the professional front, Devoleena has been a part of the hit controversial show Bigg Boss 14, and she was last seen in the short film, titled, First Second Chance.