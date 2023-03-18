Newlywed Krishna Mukherjee shares UNSEEN pics with husband Chirag Batliwalla from their Parsi wedding

Actress Krishna Mukherjee who is known for the character of Aliya in Star Plus' popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, recently tied the knot with naval officer Chirag Batliwalla. The pair got married in a destination wedding in Goa.

The actress is very active on social media and never fails to give a glimpse of her personal and professional life. Her fans are also very eager as they do not want to miss any updates from this lovely actress' and her new journey in life.



"Hello from Mr. & Mrs. Batliwalla", the caption read.

Krishna was seen wearing a beautiful Parsi Gara along with mehendi and adorned chuda on her hands, which gave her a perfect new bride look. On the other hand, her husband Chirag wore an ethnic Parsi outfit. The lovely couple looked absolutely stunning at the grand Parsi dinner.

Krishna and Chirag met through mutual friends and the couple got engaged in September 2022.

Krishna's work front

Krishna became a household name after portraying the character of Aliya in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein along with Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel. Her character got lots of love from the fans. She was also seen in Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein.

Currently, she is playing the role of Shagun in Dangal show Shubh Shagun opposite Shehzada Dhami.

ALSO READ: Krishna Mukherjee and Chirag Batliwalla shares dreamy wedding PICS; Says 'Bengali girl tied the knot for life'