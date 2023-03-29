Newlywed Krishna Mukherjee's honeymoon PICS are all about sun, sand, sea and stunning bikini

Popular actress Krishna Mukherjee has been making headlines for a while now owing to her personal life. For the uninformed, Krishna recently tied the knot to her longtime boyfriend, Chirag Batliwalla, on March 13 in Goa. Speaking about Chirag's profession, he is a Merchant Navy officer. The couple had a dreamy wedding, and Krishna shared numerous pictures from her wedding festivities, which included mehendi, sangeet, haldi, wedding, followed by a Parsi wedding and reception. Fans, friends, and colleagues showered tremendous love and blessings on this newly married couple.

A few days after their wedding, Krishna Mukherjee and her husband, Chirag Batliwalla, jetted off for their honeymoon in Seychelles. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress is quite active on her social media handle and is constantly sharing snaps and videos from the picturesque location. From mushy pictures to interesting reels, Krishna has been giving a digital tour to her fans through her Instagram handle.

A few hours ago, the actress shared a few solo pictures on her Instagram account. In these snaps, Krishna looks beautiful as she relaxes and enjoys sunbathing. We can see Krishna wearing green floral printed beachwear and also posing by the beach and showing us the breathtaking view. She also donned a super cool pair of sunglasses to beat the heat and looks stunning as she poses here for the pictures. Sharing these snaps, Krishna wrote, "Bonswa."

Speaking about Krishna and Chirag's wedding, several celebrities from the showbiz world marked their gracious presence at her D-day. Celebs such as Aly Goni, Shireen Mirza, Jasmin Bhasin, Karan Patel, Anita Hassanandani, Arjit Taneja, Aditi Bhatia, and others were seen at Krishna and Chirad wedding in Goa.

Spilling beans about her love story, Krishna had earlier revealed that she met Chirag through mutual friends in December 2021 and instantly felt a connection. The actress kept her love life and the identity of Chirag under wraps for a long time until their engagement. After dating for a long time, on September 8, 2022, Krishna and Chirag exchanged rings at a dreamy location in Shimla.

On the professional front, Krishna Mukherjee rose to fame after her stint in Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel starrer Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and played Aliya in the show. She was last seen in Shubh Shagun, wherein she essayed the role of Shagun opposite Shehzada Dhami in the daily soap.

