Newlyweds Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel share snaps of a fun photoshoot in the hotel lobby; See PICS

Actress Dalljiet Kaur tied the knot with UK-based businessman Nikhil Patel on March 18. Earlier this year, they announced their engagement for which the couple hogged the limelight. They took to social media to share several glimpses of the pre-wedding festivities that included mehendi, sangeet, and haldi. The couple also dropped their wedding photos in which they cut a stunning frame in white. Just a day after tying the knot, Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel have jetted off to Bangkok, Thailand, for their Honeymoon.

Earlier today, the couple shared a few snaps from their recent photoshoot from the wedding night. From the photos, the couple can be seen casually posing in their wedding outfits in their hotel lobby on a luggage carrier. Uploading the photos on Instagram, Dalljiet wrote, “Our kinda vibe! #dalniktake2.”

Take a look at the photos here:

Reacting to the photo some celebs like Anita H Reddy wrote, “congratulations!” to the newlyweds. Dalljiet’s friend actress Sunayana Fozdar who was present at the wedding dropped red hearts on the post. Some fans commented, “I love that they understand their craziness.” Another fan wrote, “God bless you both, Be happy together always.” Other fans also shared their best wishes for the couple.

About the couple

Nikhil Patel was born and raised in London, where he works now. The businessman has two daughters, thirteen-year-old Aariyana and eight-year-old Aanika from his previous marriage. Currently, he is located in Nairobi, Africa for work where Dalljiet will relocate to after the wedding. Dalljiet met him in Dubai at a mutual friend’s party, and they instantly bonded over their shared love for children. Dalljiet Kaur who rose to fame with Bigg Boss 13 has a son, Jaydon from her previous marriage with actor Shalin Bhanot. Shalin wished Dalljiet his love for the new beginning.

