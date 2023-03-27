Newlyweds Krishna Mukherjee and Chirag Batliwalla groove to the viral song 'Calm down'; WATCH

Krishna Mukherjee is among the well-known actresses in the showbiz world and has been a part of some popular television shows. She is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as she offers a sneak peek into her personal and professional life to her followers. The actress recently tied the knot with the love of her life Chirag Batliwalla on March 13 at an exotic beach location. The lovebirds shared dreamy pictures from their traditional Bengali wedding ceremony which was followed by a Parsi dinner night. Now, the newlyweds have jetted off to their adventurous honeymoon in Seychelles.

Krishna Mukherjee and Chirag Batliwalla groove to ‘Calm Down’

Taking to her Instagram handle, Krishna shared a fun video with her hubby Chirag as they were grooving to Selena Gomez’s ‘Calm Down’ song. Along with the video, the actress wrote, ‘Can’t calm down.’ Krishna was seen donning a black monokini with a black net shrug whereas Chirag was shirtless and wore shorts. The newlyweds looked very happy as they were grooving to the viral song in the water.

Here’s the video

About Krishna Mukherjee

Talking about her personal life, Krishna revealed that she met her fiance Chirag Batliwalla and said that she met her boyfriend through mutual friends in December last year and instantly felt a connection. For the unversed, on September 8, 2022, Krishna exchanged rings with her beau Chirag at a dreamy location. On the professional front, Krishna Mukherjee rose to fame after her stint in Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel starrer Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and played Aliya in the show. She was last seen in Shubh Shagun, wherein she essayed the role of Shagun opposite Shehzada Dhami in the daily soap.

ALSO READ: Newlyweds Krishna Mukherjee and Chirag Batliwalla reach Seychelles for their honeymoon; See PICS