Newlyweds Krishna Mukherjee and Chirag Batliwalla reach Seychelles for their honeymoon; See PICS

Krishna Mukherjee is among the well-known actresses in the showbiz world and has been a part of some popular television shows. She is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as she offers a sneak peek into her personal and professional life to her followers. The actress recently tied the knot with the love of her life Chirag Batliwalla on March 13 at an exotic beach location. The lovebirds shared dreamy pictures from their traditional Bengali wedding ceremony which was followed by a Parsi dinner night. Now, the newlyweds have jetted off to their adventurous honeymoon in Seychelles.

Krishna Mukherjee shares adventurous PICS from her honeymoon

Taking to her Instagram handle, Krishna Mukherjee shared a series of pictures from her adventurous honeymoon in Seychelles. In the pictures, the actress can be seen wearing a lavender color tank top which she paired with black shorts whereas her hubby Chirag donned a grey t-shirt and black shorts. Along with the pictures, Krishna wrote, ‘Green or blue, there is no where I would go without you… cause your my apple pie.’ As soon as she shared the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

Here are the pictures

About Krishna Mukherjee

Talking about her personal life, Krishna revealed that she met her fiance Chirag Batliwalla and said that she met her boyfriend through mutual friends in December last year and instantly felt a connection. For the unversed, on September 8, 2022, Krishna exchanged rings with her beau Chirag at a dreamy location. On the professional front, Krishna Mukherjee rose to fame after her stint in Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel starrer Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and played Aliya in the show. She was last seen in Shubh Shagun, wherein she essayed the role of Shagun opposite Shehzada Dhami in the daily soap.

