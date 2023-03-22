Newlyweds Krishna Mukherjee and Chirag Batliwalla share love-filled PICS as they celebrate their first Navroz

Krishna Mukherjee is among the well-known actresses in the showbiz world and has been a part of some popular television shows. She is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as she offers a sneak peek into her personal and professional life to her followers. The actress recently tied the knot with the love of her life Chirag Batliwalla on March 13 at an exotic beach location. She had a gala time as she enjoyed her bachelorette bash with her girl gang in Thailand. After the fun-filled pre-wedding festivities, the lovebirds shared dreamy pictures from their traditional Bengali wedding ceremony which was followed by a Parsi dinner night. Now, Krishna shared adorable pictures with her hubby and we just can’t take out eyes off.

Krishna Mukherjee and Chirag Batliwalla celebrate their first Navroz

Taking to her Instagram handle, Krishna Mukherjee shared some cutesy pictures with her hubby Chirag as they celebrated their first Navroz together. In the pictures, the actress was looking beautiful in a green suit as she flaunted her choodha whereas Chirag looked handsome in a red shirt. The couple looked so much in love as they posed for the lenses. As soon as she shared the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with heart and evil eye emojis and showered blessings upon the couple.

About Krishna Mukherjee

Talking about her personal life, Krishna revealed that she met her fiance Chirag Batliwalla and said that she met her boyfriend through mutual friends in December last year and instantly felt a connection. For the unversed, on September 8, 2022, Krishna exchanged rings with her beau Chirag at a dreamy location. On the professional front, Krishna Mukherjee rose to fame after her stint in Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel starrer Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and played Aliya in the show. She was last seen in Shubh Shagun, wherein she essayed the role of Shagun opposite Shehzada Dhami in the daily soap.

