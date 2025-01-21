Newlyweds Megha Chakraborty-Sahil Phull promise a 'lifetime of happiness by each other's side'; see their wedding PICS

Megha Chakraborty and Sahil Phull are finally married now! On January 21, 2025, the couple tied the wedding knot and promised to stay together forever. In the presence of their close family and friends, Megha and Sahil's journey to forever began. After the ceremony, the couple treated their fans, friends, and followers by sharing their wedding snaps, which are sure to melt your heart. The newlyweds look lost in love as they have been captured here candidly.

Sharing these gorgeous pictures from their special day, Megha Chakraborty and Sahil Phull wrote, "Our forever begins here. Surrounded by love, laughter, and the promise of a lifetime together, we're thrilled to share the first chapter of our beautiful journey with you all. Here's to love that grows, dreams that come true, and a lifetime of happiness by each other's side. With all our love, Sahil & Megha."

Take a look at Megha Chakraborty and Sahil Phull's wedding PICS here-

For her wedding, the Imlie actress chose a red lehenga fully embellished and embroidered. She completed her bridal look by wearing heavy jewelry, including a maangtika, bangles, earrings, and a necklace.

As soon as Megha Chakraborty and Sahil Phull uploaded these mesmerizing pictures of their wedding, Karan Vohra, Megha's former co-star in Imlie, wished the couple as they embarked on this beautiful journey. He wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to both of you." Several others wished the newlyweds in the comment section of this post.

On January 5, Megha received a heartwarming proposal from her beau, Sahil. The actress shared beautiful snaps from the proposal on her Instagram and even made her wedding announcement.

While talking to ETimes, Megha shared, "Earlier, we were planning on October 2025, but we suddenly decided to tie the knot this month. Our family were very excited, and we managed to plan it all quickly."

Workwise, Megha Chakraborty has been a part of several shows, such as Peshwa Bajirao, Kaatelal & Sons, Imlie, and more.

Pinkvilla Team wishes Megha Chakraborty and Sahil Phull a very happy married life!

