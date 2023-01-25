Newlyweds Tushar Kalia-Triveni Barman pose with Sriti Jha and friends at their post-wedding bash; PICS

Tushar Kalia , who is a popular choreographer and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 winner, got married to his ladylove Triveni Barman recently and shared their wedding photos on January 18 on social media. For their wedding, Triveni opted for a red lehenga and looked regal as she is clicked here holding hands with Tushar. For the uninformed, Tushar had exchanged rings with Triveni Barman on 8th March 2022 and soon flew to Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The choreographer had shared his engagement news with his fans on social media by sharing a few pictures.

After their wedding, Tushar and Triveni hosted a grand post-wedding bash, which was attended by close friends and family. Today, Tushar Kalia took to his Instagram handle and shared several pictures from his post-wedding celebration. In these photos, Tushar looks absolutely handsome in an all-black look, whereas Triveni Barman looked stunning in a golden corset-style thigh-high slit gown. Many of their friends, including Sriti Jha , attended their post-wedding bash and posed with the newlyweds. Sharing these photos on his Instagram handle, Tushar wrote, "Friends like family."

Take a look at their PICS here-

Tushar Kalia's career:

Tushar Kalia has participated as a choreographer in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa seasons 6 and 7. He was also the stage director of the reality show India's Got Talent in its 6th and 7th seasons. Tushar was also featured in Remo Dsouza's directorial, ABCD: Any Body Can Dance. He has also judged the popular dance reality show Dance Deewane 3.

Along with this, he has choreographed several films such as Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Half Girlfriend, War, The Zoya Factor, Junglee, Ok Jaanu, Hate Story 4, and Dhadak. Tushar was last seen in the hit stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 which was hosted by Rohit Shetty. After competing in several tasks, Tushar lifted the trophy of the season and won the cash prize as well.