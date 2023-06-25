Nia Sharma enjoys skating and playing basketball under the California sun; Check Out

Nia Sharma is a popular television actress known for her work in Hindi television shows. She gained popularity with her portrayal of Maanvi Vadhera in the soap opera Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, which aired from 2011 to 2013. Her performance in the show earned her critical acclaim and a loyal fan following. Nia Sharma is known for her glamorous and bold appearances, often making headlines for her fashion choices and bold statements. The actress is currently enjoying her summer in the Golden State, California.

Nia Sharma enjoys her summer in California

Today, the actress took to social media to upload a series of photos and videos from her California vacation. The first video in the series shows the actress skating with others and in the second video, Nia flaunts her basketball skills as she successfully scores all shots during her attempts. These two videos caught the attention of the netizens as they commented on the actress' sporting prowess. The caption for the post reads, "I beach hopped to discover my favourite spot on the last day at Venice beach…asked around ..but only if anyone knew my vibe.. they’d lead me here already..Would’ve stayed here all night only if there wasn’t a flight to catch.." The other photos show her activities from the day at the beachside. The actress sports a pink co-ord in the photos.

Take a look at Nia Sharma's post here:

Reaction of fans to Nia Sharma's post

As soon as the photos and videos were uploaded, fans of the actress took to social media to shower their love for Nia. One comment reads, "You are so talented, u dance awesome,you workout nice and now moving on rolls that's really mesmerizing." Another wrote, "Gotta love the WestCoast."

Work Front

Nia Sharma became a household name after getting her breakthrough role in the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. She played the role of Manvi Chaudhary. After that, she worked with Ravi Dubey in a famous daily soap Jamai Raja. Apart from TV serials, she was a participant in reality shows such as Box Cricket League, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. Meanwhile, Nia was last seen in the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 along with her choreographer Tarun Raj

