Nia Sharma expresses her love for pink as she shares a throwback PIC; Fans call her 'Priyanka Chopra'

Popular diva Nia Sharma is known for her bold and fabulous sartorial choices and never fails to flaunt them. Be it during events or airport looks, Nia has been a step ahead with it comes to making a fashion statement. From fiery bold outfits to simple chic ensembles, Nia slays in every look like a pro and proves to be the fashion queen. The actress is very active on her social media handle and often keeps her followers and fans updated regarding her whereabouts. Her pictures and videos receive massive likes and comments and go viral within seconds. Recently, she shared breathtaking pictures of herself and fans can’t stop reacting to them.

Nia Sharma’s new post

Taking to her Instagram handle, Nia shared throwback pictures and also revealed the reason behind posting them. In the pictures, the actress looked stunning as she donned a pink strapless top and kept her hair wide open. In the first picture, she looked dope as she accessorised her look with shades whereas in the second picture, she looked quite bold as she opted for pink eyeliner and posed for the camera. Sharing the pictures, Nia wrote ‘If an old picture makes it to my timeline again…. Pink must only be the reason.’ As soon as she shared the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. A user commented that she looks like Priyanka Chopra in the first picture whereas another fan called her ‘boss lady.’

About Nia Sharma

Nia got her first big break in the acting industry with the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, in which she played the parallel lead, Manvi Chaudhary. She then worked with Ravi Dubey in a popular show 'Jamai Raja' which was a massive hit. She also took part in reality shows such as Box Cricket League, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and Bigg Boss OTT. Nia was last seen in the popular star-studded reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 and won the audience's hearts with her performance.

