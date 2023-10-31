Nia Sharma flaunts her fashion prowess as she nails 'Devil-Angel' game for Halloween 2023; see PICS

Nia Sharma is often seen posting sizzling photos on Instagram, flaunting her perfectly toned body and unique fashion taste. Recently, the actress took to her Instagram to post a beautiful picture wherein she is posing in a black outfit with her hair open. Her smokey eyes and nude lip makeup enhanced her look, thereby adding more to her beauty.

Nia Sharma nails 'devil-angel' game in black outfit ahead of Halloween 2023

Taking to her Instagram, the actress shared a string of photos, giving a glimpse of her look ahead of Halloween 2023. She shared the photos and wrote, “The Devil-Angel game on this Halloween.” Nia even dropped details about her styling, hair and makeup. Speaking of her stunning look, the actress opted for a black flowy skirt and a stylish crop top.

Take a look below:

Fans’ reaction on Nia Sharma’s post

Nia Sharma never fails to impress her fans with her bold fashion statements as well as her opinions. From being unapologetically opinionated to flaunting her bold dressing sense, Sharma has been a boss lady in every sense.

Many fans reacted to the post made by the actress, while several showered love on the pictures. In the comments section, one fan wrote, “Black always so hot,” while another made a genuine comment and said, “To be honest You look damn pretty.” “Beautiful beauty Queen,” wrote a third fan in the comments, while others dropped red heart and fire emojis, reacting to the post.

About Nia Sharma

In 2010, Nia Sharma made her acting debut on television with the Star Plus series Kaali-Ek Agnipariksha. After co-starring with Krystle D'Souza in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, she experienced professional success. Her career's pivotal effort, Jamai Raja, debuted on Zee TV in 2016. In 2017, Sharma made her digital debut in the sensual thriller Twisted, directed by Vikram Bhatt. She took part in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. The actress even participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, when she was partnered with dancer Tarun Raj Nihalani. The actress came second on the British tabloid Eastern Eye's 2017 list of the 50 sexiest Asian women.

Meanwhile, Sharma has often talked about her experiences growing up in Delhi and the transition that came into her life after her father’s demise. She initially aspired to become a journalist and had done her bachelor's in mass communication. However, she ventured into the entertainment industry to become an actress. The actor has often faced bullying for her skin color as well as body shaming.

ALSO READ: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10's Nia Sharma stuns and offers a glimpse into Navratri celebrations with a heartfelt post