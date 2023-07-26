Nia Sharma flaunts her six-pack abs as she relishes ice-cream; Check out her cool pics

Nia Sharma , who is widely known for lead roles in shows like Jamai Raja, Naagin and, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, has never backed down from exhibiting her high confidence in bold styles. Repeating history once again, Nia has posted a string of gorgeous pictures from her Florida vacay. The 32-year- old actress can be seen beaming in joy as she explores Florida.

The actress shared photos of her posing in a white bralette top and a mini denim skirt. She kept her hair back in a low ponytail as she enjoyed strolling on the streets of Miami. Nia also shared photos of her relishing ice-cream. Sharma gave a glimpse at the beauty of Florida as she toured around the city. The 32-year-old actor flaunted her perfectly toned abs in the photos she shared on her Instagram.

Sharing the string of photos, Nia penned a beautiful caption and also added a reference to Camila Cabello’s song Havana. With a few song lyrics in the caption, the actress wrote, “That timeeeeee at The cute Little Havanaaaa un na naaaahhh, Jay-walking with Broken Spines.”

Sharma was certainly making the most of her vacation, from eating ice cream to taking pictures next to street art. In one small video clip she can be seen shaking a leg with the street dancing lady. She is definitely a hot fashionista.

Florida seems to be a favourite spot for Nia as she is usually caught vacationing there. Spiking the heat of the streets of Miami, Nia embraced her bold style pretty well! This sneak peek into her vacation has certainly caused quite a stir among her fans.

Taking to the comments section of the post, many fans showered love and warmth on the actress. Many heaped praise on her photos too.

Nia Sharma’s work front

Nia Sharma has successfully done many TV shows and reality stints including Khatron ke Khilaadi season 8, where she even emerged as the winner. The actress continues to stay connected with her fans and followers via Instagram and never fails to treat them with mesmerizing glimpses into her life.

