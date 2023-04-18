Nia Sharma forays into South cinema, shares BTS PICS from the sets of her debut film

Popular actress Nia Sharma is one of the most popular and bankable celebrities in the showbiz industry. The diva became a household name after playing a parallel lead role in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and since then she has been riding high on success. After her stint in this show, Nia did several other fictional and non-fictional shows, web series, and music videos and successfully managed to grab the attention of her viewers. After creating a strong fan base on television and digital medium, Nia is now all set to entertain her fans as she has forayed into the South film industry.

Nia Sharma's new post:

Nia Sharma is ready to become a pan-India star and the actress recently flew down to Hyderabad for a film shoot and returned to Mumbai on April 17. The actress shot a special song for Sai Pawan Basamsetti's next directorial, under the guidance of popular dance choreographer, Raju Sundaram. A few hours ago, Nia took to her social media handle and shared a few BTS pictures from the sets of her new project. For the uninformed, this is Nia's first South film and the actress looks excited about it.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Nia shared a few snaps showing her stunning costume and wrote, "Sometimes it’s not just a Shoot.. it’s a whole Experience you take away..#rajusundarammaster @pawan_basamsetti it was fun. Thank you for this opportunity. My First down south @makeupbyastha @hairbyrajabali you both dil se thanks. Teamwork."

Take a look at her PICS here-

Nia Sharma's professional life:

After Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Nia starred opposite Ravi Dubey in another popular show Jamai Raja. She also participated in several reality shows such as Box Cricket League, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and Bigg Boss OTT. Nia was last seen in the popular star-studded reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 along with her choreographer Tarun Raj. She won the audience's hearts with her performance every week and received praise from the judges as well. Along with television shows, Nia has also been a part of several hit music videos such as Paisa Paisa, Phoonk Le, Do Ghoont among others.

