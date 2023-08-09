Nia Sharma gears up for her new music video Soul; can you guess with whom she has collaborated?

Famous actress Nia Sharma needs no lengthy introduction! From acting in daily soaps to doing web series and then carving her way into the music video world, the actress undoubtedly has had an inspiring and illustrious journey in the entertainment world. Nia aims to entertain the audience in all genres and continues to do so as she is all set to feature in a new music video. Having already been part of more than 10 music videos, she is now teaming up with a famous rapper for her upcoming project.

Nia Sharma's new music video:

Just a few minutes ago, Nia Sharma shared the poster of her upcoming music video with her fans and followers on social media. The actress has collaborated for the first time with popular rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh for a track titled 'Soul.' Sharing the poster of the music video, Nia wrote, "This August. A song for all the Independent women out there. @yoyohoneysingh Thank you for this one. This one’s special. @mihirgulati." In the comment section of this post, fans and followers congratulated the Nia and Honey Singh for their congratulation and expressed their excitement for this new album.

Take a look at the poster of Nia Sharma's new song:

When Nia opened up on being judged for her outfit choices:

Apart from her acting skills, people also admire her fashion choices. She is often seen wearing bold and striking clothes, making her a trendsetter in the industry. Despite being loved by many for her fashion sense, Nia sometimes faces questions about her trendy clothes on social media. During her conversation with Hauterrfly, the actress revealed that had she begun her career in Bollywood, she might have escaped the scrutiny. She pointed out that because she initiated her journey in the realm of television, particularly in the role of a traditional TV 'bahu' character, she has consistently been subjected to judgment.

Insights into Nia Sharma's professional journey:

Nia Sharma has been a part of several fictional and non-fictional shows. She became a household name after playing a parallel lead role in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, and since then she has been riding high on success. After Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Nia starred opposite Ravi Dubey in another popular show Jamai Raja. She also participated in several reality shows such as Box Cricket League, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10.

