Nia Sharma is 'busy looking nice these days' as she poses in a plunging neckline top; see PICS

Nia Sharma needs no introduction! This diva lets her talent and her amazing fashion sense do all the talking. Nia has managed to carve a niche for herself in this huge entertainment sector and over the years created an unforgettable identity. She proved her acting mettle in numerous shows and garnered a massive fan following. Along with her talent, her bold fashion sense and confidence have also been loved by her fans. Due to this, she ranks among the top actresses in the showbiz world.

Nia Sharma's new pictures:

Today, Nia Sharma took to her social media handle and dropped a few snaps in her stunning outfit. The Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actress is seen wearing a hot blue top and denim jeans and stuns as she poses here. Nia oozes oomph here as flaunts her curves in a crisscross neck plunging neckline top. Sharing these snaps, Nia captioned, "I don’t have profile issues as such..(busy looking nice these days)."

Take a look at her PICS here-

Nia Sharma's professional life:

Nia Sharma became a household name after playing a parallel lead role in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, and since then she has been riding high on success. After Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Nia starred opposite Ravi Dubey in another popular show Jamai Raja. She also participated in several reality shows such as Box Cricket League, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and Bigg Boss OTT.

Nia was last seen in the popular star-studded reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 along with her choreographer Tarun Raj. She won the audience's hearts with her performance every week and received praise from the judges as well. Along with television shows, Nia has also been a part of several hit music videos such as Paisa Paisa, Phoonk Le, Do Ghoont among others. Nia will be seen entertaining her fans as she has forayed into the South film industry and recently shared a glimpse of it on her social media handle.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Nia Sharma says 'Let no one dictate you' as she wishes all Happy Women's Day