Nia Sharma looks absolutely breathtaking as she flaunts her curves in an all-white outfit; See PICS

Popular diva Nia Sharma is known for her bold and fabulous sartorial choices and never fails to flaunt them. Be it during events or airport looks, Nia has been a step ahead with it comes to making a fashion statement. From fiery bold outfits to simple chic ensembles, Nia slays in every look like a pro and proves to be the fashion queen. The actress is very active on her social media handle and often keeps her followers and fans updated regarding her whereabouts. Her pictures and videos receive massive likes and comments and go viral within seconds. Nia Sharma's new post:

Hotness Alert! We are sure Nia Sharma's new pictures will make your heart skip a beat and make your jaws drop. She looks like a bombshell in every outfit, but her toned physique in some quirky ensembles is absolutely breathtaking. The actress has a special corner in her heart for white, black, and pink outfits and her social media posts are proof of this statement. Today again the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 fame took the internet by storm and shared some fabulous pictures from her latest photoshoot. In these photos, the actress is seen donning a strapless white top and has paired it with white body-fit jeans. She wore a diamond double chain necklace with her outfit and opted for high-definition makeup. The actress looks drop-dead gorgeous as she flaunts her flawless curves while posing for these pictures. Sharing these snaps, Nia captioned, "I pose too confidently for someone that’s too Camera Shy."

Take a look at her PICS here-

Along with sharing such gorgeous snaps on her social media handle, Nia often drops interesting reels and videos. The actress is often seen spending time with her Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10's former choreographers Tarun Raj Nihalani and Shivani Patel Nihalani. The trio often creates dancing videos and reels on social media. Today again Tarun shared a reel wherein we see the choreographer performing a stunt. Sharing this video, Tarun captioned, "Your WINGS already Exist." Nia also commented on this video and wrote, "Hahahahhahaha i never knew I was a vulture in human form."

Watch the video here-

Nia Sharma's professional front: Nia got her first big break in the acting industry with the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, in which she played the parallel lead, Manvi Chaudhary. She then worked with Ravi Dubey in a popular show 'Jamai Raja'. She also took part in reality shows such as Box Cricket League, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and Bigg Boss OTT. Nia was last seen in the popular star-studded reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 and won the audience's hearts with her performance.

ALSO READ: Nia Sharma raises the glam quotient as she decks up in pretty pink stylish outfit; See PICS