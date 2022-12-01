Nia Sharma looks breathtaking as she flaunts her toned physique in black monokini; PICS

Nia Sharma is undoubtedly one of the most loved and bold actresses in the television industry. She often posts stunning pictures and videos on Instagram. The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant is adored by her fans for her awesome fashion sense, confidence, and talent. The Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India Season 1 champion slays every outfit like a queen. Recently, she was seen going for a chic photoshoot in a black monokini. She has won the hearts of the audience with the latest portraits.

The Naagin 4 actress can be seen sporting a jet-black hot monokini with a huge rose on it. She opted for smokey eyes and bright colour lip for the shoot clicks. Nia Sharma looks stylish and gorgeous in the clicks. Meanwhile, her Instagram handle is proof that she loves to wear black.

Nia Sharma flaunts her toned physique

The diva’s latest photoshoot pictures in black monokini are unmissable. She can be seen flashing her perfectly toned body in the clicks. The 32-year-old actress’s bold pictures will prove that age is just a number. Her confidence in all of the images just caught our attention.

Nia Sharma’s latest Instagram post

The Jamai Raja actress recently took to Instagram and shared an epic prop dance video with Tarun Raj Nihalani. She unveiled the challenges she faced on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 during practicing on the video. She captioned the post, “Core strength, Arm strength, Muscles, A firm stomach.. abs, I lacked it all and Now I have it all…I probably won’t sign up to do all this again… but hey!”

Check out the video: