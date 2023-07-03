Nia Sharma makes jaws drop in risque cut out monokini; See PICS

Popular diva Nia Sharma has been one of the well-known celebrities in the entertainment world and has a huge fan following. Nia is known for her bold and daring fashion choices and never fails to make a statement with her stunning outfits. Whether it's a bold bikini and monokini or a plunging neckline that showcases her confidence, Nia knows how to grab attention. She sets the fashion world ablaze proving that she is unapologetically fierce and unafraid to take risks. And keeping up with this, today again Nia left her fans stunned!

Nia Sharma's new post:

A few hours ago, Nia Sharma took to her social media handle and left fans gaga with her new outfit. In these snaps, the Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actress is seen sporting a cut-out white monokini that has a plunging neckline and side cuts which perfectly accentuates her flawless curves. Nia donned denim shorts with her white monokini and proved to be a trendsetter. As soon as this post was up on the internet, it went viral like wildfire and fans flooded the comment section praising her amazing figure.

Take a look at the post here-

For the uninformed, Nia was recently seen vacationing in California with her mom. During her stay, the actress explored the busy streets of this beautiful destination.

Nia Sharma's professional life:

Nia Sharma became a household name after playing a parallel lead role in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, and since then she has been riding high on success. After Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Nia starred opposite Ravi Dubey in another popular show Jamai Raja. She also participated in several reality shows such as Box Cricket League, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and made a short appearance on Bigg Boss OTT.

Nia was last seen in the popular star-studded reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 along with her choreographer Tarun Raj. She won the audience's hearts with her performance every week and received praise from the judges as well. Along with television shows, Nia has also been a part of several hit music videos such as Paisa Paisa, Phoonk Le, and Do Ghoont among others. Nia will be seen entertaining her fans as she has forayed into the South film industry and shared a glimpse of it on her social media handle.

ALSO READ: Nia Sharma’s Diet Decoded: Want a body like her? Here’s what you need to eat in a day