Nia Sharma on why she was initially reluctant to do Suhagan Chudail; ‘When I first heard it, I was like…’

Nia Sharma is back with a bang on TV screens. The diva is enchanting one and all with her new avatar in the recently launched series Suhagan Chudail. The show, which promised to meet the expectations of the audience, has opened to a good response. Viewers are already bewitched by Nia’s acting and looks in the supernatural drama.

In a recent interaction with ETimes, Nia Sharma disclosed that she was not very keen on taking up the show when it first came to her. She shared the reason behind her unwillingness before signing the project and also talked about how tough it was for her to portray the character.

Nia Sharma didn’t consider doing Suhagan Chudail initially

Revealing why she turned down the offer to play the titular role in Suhagan Chudail, Nia Sharma said that the name of the show became a reason for her refusal. She stated, “The name is so trippy that no matter who hears it, it can never go unnoticed. When I first heard it, I was like I cannot do such a show. Who does that?”

The 33-year-old actress further divulged that she got convinced to play a witch after 7 meetings. She said that the makers wanted a girl who ‘sways men away’. They saw that USP in her and told her that the role was only made for her.

Advertisement

Nia shared, “They wanted a girl who should be attractive. The chudail had to be sultry, who can play around with her beauty and mesmerize men.”

Speaking about the challenges of playing her part, the Ishq Mein Marjawan actress said that the character made her feel like a newbie as she relied heavily on the director's guidance.

Here’s a glimpse from Nia Sharma’s Suhagan Chudail:

About Suhagan Chudail

Suhagan Chudail is a supernatural thriller with Nia Sharma, Debchandrima Singha Roy, and Zayn Ibad Khan essaying the roles of Nishigandha, Deeya, and Moksh, respectively.

Nishigandha is a witch who is on a mission to find her Suhaag ki Nishaniyan or Solah Shringars. After getting these 16 mystical adornments, she will become the most beautiful and powerful witch ever. Each of her Shringars is obtained by sacrificing a man. She has killed 15 of her husbands and is now searching for the last target so as to get her final Shringar which is sindoor.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Laughter Chefs: Krushna Abhishek feels jealous as Sudesh Lehri flirts with Nia Sharma; 'Jawan hogaye hain...'