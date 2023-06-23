Nia Sharma oozes oomph in white cut-out bikini as she enjoys beach day; See PICS

Nia Sharma is one of the most popular TV actresses in the industry. She enjoys a huge fan following on her social media and fans leave no stone unturned to praise her beauty and activities. The actress often shares her pictures and videos on Instagram to keep her fans updated about her life. Apart from her excellent acting, Nia amazes her fans with her unique and bold fashion choices. She always sets the internet on fire by sharing jaw-dropping pictures. Be it ethnic embellished outfits or western dresses, the Jamai Raja actress slays every outfit like a queen. A while ago, Nia Sharma shared hot pictures of her in a white bikini enjoying the beachside in California.

Nia Sharma oozes oomph in a white bikini

Taking to her Instagram, Nia Sharma shared photos from her California vacation with her fans and followers. In the pictures, she is seen enjoying her time at the Malibu beach while posing like a hot diva. The 32-year-old actress wore a white cut-out bikini set and completed her look with black sunglass. Her hair was wet and shining due to the sunny weather.

Sharing her pictures, Nia wrote, “Like Roasted Burnt Garlic… #martinisandsunnies #malibucalifornia.” This is not the first time Nia has shared her hot bikini photos from the beachside. She often goes on vacations and posts pictures from there.

Fans react to Nia’s post

As soon as Nia shared her pictures on Instagram, fans were quick enough to react to her sexy photos. A fan wrote, “damn sexy…falling for you little bit more.” Another wrote, “your beauty.” “Sweetie Nia,” commented a third one.

Nia’s work front

Nia Sharma became a household name after getting her breakthrough role in the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. She played the role of Manvi Chaudhary. After that, she worked with Ravi Dubey in a famous daily soap 'Jamai Raja'. Apart from TV serials, she was a participant in reality shows such as Box Cricket League, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 8.

Meanwhile, Nia was last seen in the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 along with her choreographer Tarun Raj. With her amazing moves and performances, the actress won the audience's hearts as well as received praise from the judges.

