Nia Sharma raises the glam quotient as she decks up in pretty pink stylish outfit; See PICS

TV actress Nia Sharma who is known for her fashion sense and bold avatars never misses a chance to surprise her fans with alluring pictures. From simple chic outfits to sizzling bold fits, she knows how to ace every look. The actress is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as well. She has again raised the glam quotient with her stylish outfit. Recently, she shared breathtaking pictures of herself and fans can’t stop reacting to them. Nia Sharma’s new look

Sharing a series of pictures on her Instagram handle, Nia captioned the post as ‘Write anything but ‘Pretty’ in comments coz Mujhe pata hai I’m looking pretty.’ In the pictures, Nia can be seen looking stunning in the pastel pink outfit as she flaunted her perfect physique. She looked nothing less than a queen in that shimmery fit as she styled her hair open. Her light pink makeup went quite well with her attire. As soon as she shared the pictures, Nia’s fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. Here’s the post

About Nia Sharma Nia got her first big break in the acting industry with the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, in which she played the parallel lead, Manvi Chaudhary. She then worked with Ravi Dubey in a popular show 'Jamai Raja' which was a massive hit. She also took part in reality shows such as Box Cricket League, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and Bigg Boss OTT. Nia was last seen in the popular star-studded reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 and won the audience's hearts with her performance.

