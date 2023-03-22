Nia Sharma raises the hotness bar in a stunning black thigh-high slit gown; PICS

Nia Sharma is busy taking the internet by storm with her jaw-dropping looks and we have no second thoughts about it! Slaying like a queen and we ain't complaining. When it comes to incredible sartorial choices, Nia has been unbeatable! Not once she has proved this several times and her fans love her for breaking stereotypes. Nia has not been afraid to experiment with sartorial picks, and his style archives are a paradise for every person who loves to dress up. Impressing her followers simply by being herself is what Nia can do effortlessly.

Nia Sharma's new PICS:

This time the diva simply wowed us with his fashion statement, and we are totally bowled over her wardrobe collection. Today, the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 fame shared several new pictures of her new look. You would definitely agree when we say that Nia nailed her look here. Her winged eyeliner, flawless makeup, and that stunning outfit can definitely make heads turn. Nia is raising the oomph here with her black plunging neckline thigh-high slit gown that has side cuts. In the caption of these photos, Nia wrote, "Simply Complicated."

Take a look at his PICS here-

Nia Sharma's professional front:

Nia got her first big break in the acting industry with the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, in which she played the parallel lead, Manvi Chaudhary. She then worked with Ravi Dubey in a popular show 'Jamai Raja'. She also took part in reality shows such as Box Cricket League, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and Bigg Boss OTT.

Nia was last seen in the popular star-studded reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 along with her choreographer Tarun Raj. She won the audience's hearts with her performance every week and received praise from the judges as well.

