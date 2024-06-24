Nia Sharma reunites with her Jamai Raja co-star Apara Mehta after 10 years; welcomes her to Suhagan Chudail

Nia Sharma’s show Suhagan Chudail is surely living up to the expectations of the audience. Its thrilling storyline is keeping the viewers hooked. Besides that, Nia who has made a smashing comeback to the small screen with this show, is doing a stupendous job as the witch, Nishigandha.

Recently, the Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actress introduced her fans to the new entrant in her supernatural series. And it’s none other than the seasoned actress and Nia’s Jamai Raja co-star, Apara Mehta.

Nia Sharma reunites with Apara Mehta

Taking to her Instagram story, Nia Sharma posted a boomerang clip wherein she is seen in her Nishigandha avatar. The actress is in the vanity room and is spotted hugging Apara Mehta from the back. The veteran star is seemingly getting ready for the shoot.

Nia shared that she is coming together on a show with Apara after a gap of 10 years. The two worked together in Jamai Raja which featured Ravi Dubey in the titular role. While Nia portrayed the female lead on the show, Apara essayed the role of her grandmother.

Atop the moving click, the 33-year old actress penned, “Reuniting after 10 years with my dadi. Welcome to #suhaganchudail @aparamehta.” The ladies are seen flashing wide smiles for the camera.

Take a look at Nia Sharma’s Instagram story here:

About Suhagan Chudail

Suhagan Chudail is a supernatural thriller led by a compelling cast consisting of Nia Sharma, Debchandrima Singha Roy, and Zayn Ibad Khan. They essay Nishigandha, Deeya, and Moksh, respectively.

Nishigandha is a witch who is on a mission to find her Suhaag ki Nishaniyan or Solah Shringars. After getting these 16 mystical adornments, she will become eternal, and her beauty will stay as it is. Each of her Shringars is obtained by sacrificing a man she marries for this particular purpose.

Nishigandha’s 16th and final target is Moksh. As she heads out to hunt him, she faces various challenges from Deeya, who is ready to face any difficulty in order to protect her love Moksh.

Suhagan Chudail airs every Mon-Fri at 10:30 pm on Colors TV and streams digitally on JioCinema.

