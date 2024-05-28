Nia Sharma has left the audiences bewitched with her brilliant act in the recently launched show, Suhagan Chudail. She is once again showcasing her exceptional acting talent in the highly-anticipated series.

Recently, the actress sat down for a candid segment with Pinkvilla and shared what’s in her makeup bag. She talked about her makeup essentials, her character’s look, what makeup means to her, and more during the session.

Nia Sharma talks about her character’s look in Suhagan Chudail

Nia Sharma began by sharing that she is currently fond of heavy kohl eyes and is therefore, doing more eye makeup while going to parties or for her show, Suhagan Chudail. She brought out a bunch of kajals and liner pencils and said that they are the most essential part of her makeup bag these days.

When asked what kind of glam her character Nishigandha likes in Suhagan Chudail, Nia said that Nishigandha and she have a similar taste in makeup. She stated, “Nishigandha likes the glam that Nia does on her. I was doing a lot of experiments while going to parties lately.”

Sharma continued, "So, I used to put a lot of wing on my eyes and only under eye makeup. So, the same kind of things I have put on Nishigandha to make her look glam and sultry. And that's kind of working."

Nia Sharma reveals why she loves makeup

On being questioned about what makeup means to her personally, the Ishq Mein Marjawan actress tagged makeup as confidence. She said, “There is nothing in the world that makeup can’t change.”

Nia further continued by sharing, “So there are days when I am feeling very low, when I am not well, which is also the case today. But once I put makeup on, I think I just switch into a different girl. And it is like that, probably because of the profession I am in. It's the kind of life that we live.”

She added, “You get used to it. And after a long time, I am back to work. So I feel good when I just put on makeup. It just makes me alive.”

Here’s a glimpse from Nia Sharma’s fun segment:

For the unversed, Nia Sharma is presently starring as Nishigandha in the supernatural drama, Suhagan Chudail. The show also features Debchandrima Singha Roy and Zayn Ibad Khan. It premiered on May 27, 2024, and airs every Mon-Fri at 10:30 pm on Colors TV.

