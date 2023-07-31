Nia Sharma reveals why she's being judged for her outfit choices: 'If I had directly been from Bollywood...'

Nia Sharma, a well-known actor, is famous for her unique and stylish outfits, which have earned her a huge fan following. Apart from her acting skills, people also admire her fashion choices. She is often seen wearing bold and striking clothes, making her a trendsetter in the industry. Despite being loved by many for her fashion sense, Nia sometimes faces questions about her trendy clothes on social media. In a recent interview, she finally spoke about these questions and addressed them.

Nia reveals why she's judged for her outfit choices:

In a recent interview with Hauterrfly's chat show The Male Feminist, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai fame Nia Sharma opened up on why she is being judged for her outfit choices constantly. When asked if this judgement is because of her 'bahu' character on TV, Nia shared, "That's it. It ends there. That's the only thing. Had I been this woman who had started in Bollywood directly, had I directly been in Bollywood and done this, this (judgement) would have never happened. Just because my starting was from TV that too because I was destined to be here. I had no qualms, aspirations or my life's agenda was not to be on TV. I was trying to be a journalist for all I know. This life has been a dream life. For where I have reached what I have done. The life I am living right now, it has been all in my head since I was 15 years old."

During the interview, Nia discussed both her personal and professional life. She explained that her father's passing when she was young had a significant impact on her family's life. Additionally, the Jamai Raja actress mentioned that her outspoken nature is sometimes misunderstood by others. Furthermore, Nia emphasized the importance of women being financially empowered and independent.

Take a look at the post here-

Speaking about her professional life, Nia Sharma has been a part of several fictional and non-fictional shows. She became a household name after playing a parallel lead role in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, and since then she has been riding high on success. After Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Nia starred opposite Ravi Dubey in another popular show Jamai Raja. She also participated in several reality shows such as Box Cricket League, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and her last appearance was in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.

