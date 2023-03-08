Nia Sharma says 'Let no one dictate you' as she wishes all Happy Women's Day

Nia Sharma needs no introduction! This diva lets her talent and her amazing fashion sense do all the talking. Nia has managed to carve a niche for herself in this huge entertainment sector and over the years created an unforgettable identity. She proved her acting mettle in numerous shows and garnered a massive fan following. Along with her talent, her bold fashion sense and confidence have also been loved by her fans.

Nia Sharma's new post:

Nia Sharma has maintained an active social media presence and often shares a glimpse of her whereabouts. Today, on the occasion of International Women's Day, Nia Sharma wished Happey Women's Day by sharing a social media post. She shared a video wherein the actress is seen doing long flips. Sharing this clip, Nia wrote, "Let no one Dictate you! Happy Women’s day." Fans and friends have flooded her comment section and have praised her new hobby.

Watch the video here-

Nia Sharma's career:

Nia Sharma shot to fame after she played the parallel lead in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and essayed the role of Manvi Chaudhary. The show also starred Kushal Tandon, Krystle Dsouza, and Karan Tacker in pivotal roles. Nia became a household name after her stint in this show and received love from fans.

Post this, Nia starred opposite Ravi Dubey in the hit show Jamai Raja. She has also taken part in several reality shows such as Box Cricket League, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. Along with this, Nia did several music videos such as Do Ghoont, Phoonkh Le, and more with top singers and popular actors.

