Nia Sharma says ‘posing isn’t her forte’ but we disagree; PICS

Nia Sharma is regarded as the fashion queen of the telly town and she often dishes out stylish looks on her social media. The actress rose to fame with the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and went on to work in numerous popular shows like Jamai Raja, Naagin 4 and more. The actress is a fabulous dancer and she was last seen in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, where she mesmerized everyone with her mystical dance moves. The actress recently shared some sensational pictures of herself on social media, which are loved by her fans.

In the recent post shared by the gorgeous actress, Jamai Raja actress is seen in a stylish icy blue satin dress. It is a halter-neck dress with a plunging neckline. She wore a high-slit dress as she flaunted her toned legs and shimmery golden heels. Her hair is straightened and her makeup is flawless with brown lipstick. She wrote in the captions, “Posing isn’t my forte! I just have my moments like these…”

Indraneil Sengupta dropped fire emojis on the post and Sriti Jha commented “You own it bro!!” A fan commented, “A lady of beauty perfection and strength.”